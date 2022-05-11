Celtics News: Robert Williams III Ruled Out for Game 5 vs. Bucks Due to Knee Injury

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III will miss Wednesday's Game 5 matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden with left knee soreness, head coach Ime Udoka told reporters.

Williams played in the first three games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals series but has been dealing with soreness since Boston's Game 3 loss in Milwaukee. He returned from a torn meniscus in less than a month during the Celtics' first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets.

