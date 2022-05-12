NBA Unveils New Finals Trophy; East, West MVP Awards to Be Named After Bird, Magic

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA unveiled redesigns of the Larry O'Brien Trophy, NBA Finals MVP and Eastern and Western Conference trophies Thursday, along with introducing new conference finals MVP awards.

The new postseason trophies, which were designed in collaboration with artist Victor Solomon and Tiffany & Co., are all named after NBA legends.

O'Brien's name has been on the NBA championship since 1984, while the Finals MVP has been named after Bill Russell since 2009. The new conference finals MVP trophies are set to be named after Larry Bird (Eastern Conference) and Magic Johnson (Western Conference). The conference championship trophies now honor Bob Cousy (Eastern Conference) and Oscar Robertson (Western Conference).

"The NBA Conference Finals represent the last hurdle a team must face for an opportunity to make it to the big stage, the NBA Finals," Johnson said in a statement. "I'm truly honored to have my name memorialized on the Western Conference Finals Most Valuable Player Trophy. This player excels on both ends of the court, makes his teammates better and leads his team to the greatest stage in basketball."

"I am very honored to have my name associated with the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals MVP Trophy," Bird said. "I know how tough it is to get to this great milestone of the Eastern Conference Finals, and to be named the Most Valuable Player makes it even more special."

The revamped Larry O'Brien Trophy shifts the ball and net configuration to look forward to symbolize "the league looking ahead to its future." The base of the trophy now features two separate discs, with the top commemorating the first 75 years of the league and the bottom disc featuring enough room for the next 25 years of NBA champions.

The Bill Russell Trophy now features gold vermeil that matches it to the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

The conference championships and conference MVP awards will also take on a similar base structure, focused on a sterling silver basketball. The Magic Johnson and Larry Bird MVP awards deviate to include a 24-karat gold vermeil net, similar to the Bill Russell Award.