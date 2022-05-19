Jordan Addison Officially Announces He Will Transfer to USC From Pitt

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

One of the most notable transfer portal sagas to date will end with former Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison at USC.

The 20-year-old announced he will transfer to the Trojans on Thursday:

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on May 3 that Addison officially entered the transfer portal, although a source at the time said, "A return to Pittsburgh remains a very viable option."

The decision to potentially switch schools made headlines for more than the fact that he is one of the best wide receivers in the country.

USC was quickly linked as a potential destination, with Johnny McGonigal and Craig Meyer of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporting the pass-catcher was "offered a multi-million-dollar deal to suit up for the Trojans."

Thamel noted Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi even directly reached out to his USC counterpart, Lincoln Riley, on multiple occasions to "express his displeasure." Officials with the ACC school also believed the Trojans tampered with Addison before he was officially in the portal.

Yet Thamel also reported someone close to Addison said this would not be a bidding war in the new era of name, image and likeness opportunities and instead was about finding the school that would best prepare him for the NFL.

Considering the Panthers will have a new offensive coordinator, wide receivers coach and quarterback in 2022, they apparently weren't the team to do that.

USC was no stranger to the transfer portal this offseason, with Riley coming to the program in November and getting a late start in the recruiting process. He added former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Mario Williams via the portal, so the quick connections with Addison followed.

Yet USC wasn't the only powerhouse that was linked, as The Athletic reported "it wouldn't be shocking if the Crimson Tide became a factor" after Addison was working out with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Few players in the country could make such an immediate impact for any team as Addison considering he was a consensus All-American and the Biletnikoff Award winner last year with 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski projected him as the No. 8 overall pick and second wide receiver behind Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba in a 2023 mock draft.

With that type of talent on board bolstering the aerial attack, the Trojans figure to be even bigger factors in the Pac-12 title chase.

Riley's maneuvering with the transfer portal this offseason has positioned the program to again return to glory after a disappointing stretch.

While USC won double-digit games and regularly competed for championships in seven straight years from 2002 through 2008 under head coach Pete Carroll, it is coming off a 4-8 campaign and hasn't finished with double-digit wins since 2017.

Williams throwing passes to Addison is an ideal formula to become national factors in 2022.