Bryn Forbes, Timberwolves Reportedly Agree to Contract in NBA Free Agency

The Minnesota Timberwolves and free-agent guard Bryn Forbes have agreed to terms on a contract, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. Terms were not immediately disclosed.

The 28-year-old split last season with the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets. He averaged 8.8 points and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 41.4 percent from three combined across both stops.

This is the third straight offseason in which Forbes has been a free agent. The sweet-shooting guard signed with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020 before going back to San Antonio in 2021; he'd previously spent the first five years of his career with the Spurs.

The 2021-22 season ended in frustration for the Michigan State alum, who struggled throughout the Nuggets' first-round series loss to the Golden State Warriors. He shot just 30.0 percent from the floor and went scoreless in Games 4 and 5. For his career, his numbers have tended to take a significant dive during the playoffs.

The Timberwolves will hope he can step in and at least contribute some knockdown shooting off their bench—at least for the regular season. He is a career 41.3 percent shooter from three-point range and has a history of playing smart, system basketball dating back to his time in San Antonio.

As a short-term contract, Forbes could wind up outplaying his deal simply by using his shooting to space the floor.