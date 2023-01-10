Kyle Lowry Out for Heat vs. Thunder Because of Left Knee Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry will miss Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with left knee discomfort, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

Lowry's health was a major storyline for the Heat throughout the playoffs last season when he suffered a hamstring injury during the first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks and missed Games 4 and 5.

The 36-year-old also missed the first two contests of the second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers and looked anything but 100 percent healthy in Games 3 and 4. He scored a combined six points while shooting 3-of-14 from the field and 0-of-8 from three-point range in those contests and was then ruled out for Game 5.

Despite those health concerns in the playoffs, Lowry still set a personal high mark since the 2018-19 campaign by appearing in 63 games during the regular season.

The six-time All-Star and 2019 champion averaged 13.4 points, 7.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game during his first season with the Heat and was one reason they clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

He has followed with 13.1 points, 5.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game in 2022-23.

While Miami will miss Lowry's veteran leadership, it can still turn toward the combination of Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Victor Oladipo for additional playing time.