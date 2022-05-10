Trailer Released for 'Rise' Disney+ Movie Based on Giannis Antetokounmpo's Life

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Disney released a trailer Tuesday for Rise, a biographical movie about the life of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers, Thanasis and Kostas, who became the first trio of siblings to all win an NBA championship.

The film is set for a June 24 release on the Disney Plus streaming platform:

In October, Disney announced Giannis would serve as executive producer for the project alongside director Akin Omotoso and producer Bernie Goldmann.

"I am thrilled and honored that Disney+ is bringing my family's story to people all over the world," the two-time NBA MVP said. "My hope is that it will inspire those in similar circumstances to keep the faith, stay true to their goals and not to give up on striving for a better life."

Disney stated the movie would showcase "how one family's vision, determination and faith lifted them out of obscurity to launch the career of three NBA champions." Here's a full synopsis:

"After emigrating to Greece from Nigeria, Vera and Charles Antetokounmpo struggled to survive and provide for their five children, while living under the daily threat of deportation. With their oldest son still in Nigeria with relatives, the couple were desperate to obtain Greek citizenship but found themselves undermined by a system that blocked them at every turn. When they weren't selling items to tourists on the streets of Athens with the rest of the family, encouraged by their father, the brothers would sneak away to play basketball with a local youth team. Latecomers to the sport, they discovered their great abilities on the basketball court and worked hard to become world class athletes. With the help of an agent, Giannis entered the NBA draft in 2013 in a long-shot prospect that would change not only his life but the life of his entire family."

Uche Agada plays the lead role of Giannis in the film.

Antetokounmpo has emerged as one of the NBA's best players across nine years with the Bucks. After racking up numerous individual accolades, he guided Milwaukee to a championship in 2021 while being named the NBA Finals MVP.

Thanasis was also a member of the Bucks' title-winning squad last year, while Kostas won a ring with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

They have two other brothers: Francis, a soccer player, and Alex, who plays for the Toronto Raptors' affiliate in the G League.

The 2022 NBA Finals are scheduled to conclude no later than June 19, the date of a possible Game 7, so the timing of the release matches up perfectly with the end of the season.

It'll be particularly fitting if the Bucks are able to successfully defend their title. They are currently tied with the Boston Celtics at two games apiece in a second-round playoff series.