Celtics' Al Horford: 'Something Switched With Me' After Giannis' Staredown in Game 4

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Boston Celtics veteran center Al Horford helped lead his team to a 116-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Monday's Game 4 by surprisingly dropping a playoff career-high 30 points with eight rebounds.

After the game, Horford revealed that he felt especially motivated following a dunk and staredown by Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo:

"I don't really know what he said to me, but the way he was looking at me and the way that was going about it really didn't sit well with me," Horford told reporters. "And at that point something switched with me in the game."

The Celtics faced an 11-point deficit in the third quarter. The 35-year-old Horford helped spark the comeback and went off in the fourth quarter, scoring 16 points on 6-of-6 shooting from the field. He got some revenge on Antetokounmpo with an emphatic dunk of his own:

Boston also got 30 points and 13 rebounds from star forward Jayson Tatum. The Celtics will be looking to take a 3-2 lead when the series heads back to Boston for Game 5 on Wednesday.