5-Star Class of 2024 QB Dylan Raiola Commits to Ohio State over Alabama, USC, More

Brett Carlsen

One of the top football recruits in the class of 2024 has made his decision.

On Monday, 5-star quarterback Dylan Raiola from Chandler High School in Arizona committed to Ohio State over other prominent programs like Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Texas and USC.

Raiola is Ohio State's first commit in the 2024 class. He reportedly told Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis of his commitment during a visit to campus for the team's spring game in April.

"What the culture is, I felt it immediately when I walked in the building for the Penn State game [during the fall]," Raiola told 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong. "Going back up there and seeing things, hearing what former players of Ohio State say about the program, gathering information, all the dots connected. It felt like home, and I'm ready to be a Buckeye."

Raiola is the son of Dominic Raiola, who played 14 seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions and was a Rimington Trophy winner as the nation's top center during his All-American career at Nebraska.

Prior to moving to Arizona, the younger Raiola played his first two seasons of high school football at Burleson High School in Texas under head coach Jon Kitna, a former NFL quarterback who was his father's teammate with the Lions. Raiola threw for 3,341 yards and 32 touchdowns while adding nine rushing scores as a sophomore.

"There's not a throw he can't make." Kitna said. "He understands coverages and where the weak spots are in every coverage. He knows protection. He knows how to set the run game to the right spot. He's going to be a 4.6 kid at the end of it and be someone that can hurt you running with his legs. Just an incredible deep-ball thrower. That's one of the things that really separates him."