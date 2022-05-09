Nets' Seth Curry Has Surgery on Ankle Injury; Expected to Be Ready for Training Camp

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets announced Monday that shooting guard Seth Curry underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season.

Curry battled with ankle soreness throughout the 2021-22 season.

