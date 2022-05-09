Naomi Osaka Withdraws from Italian Open with Achilles Injury Before 2022 French Open

Robert Prange/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Italian Open, citing a left Achilles injury.

The injury occurred in Osaka's straight-sets victory over Anastasia Potapova in the first round of the Madrid Open. She subsequently lost to Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round.

The four-time Grand Slam champion said she "hasn't healed yet."

The Italian Open is the last major stop before the French Open and presents tennis' biggest stars with a final opportunity to hone their clay-court games before heading to Roland Garros.

Osaka's withdrawal raises questions about her status for the second Grand Slam of the 2022 season. The main draw for the French Open is scheduled to begin May 22.

Clay has been a difficult surface for the 24-year-old. She is yet to claim a title on clay or reach the final of a clay-court event.

In the French Open, Osaka hasn't advanced beyond the third round. At last year's event, she defeated Patricia Maria Tig in the first round before withdrawing from the tournament to focus on her mental health.

Osaka is 13-5 this season. Her best performance came in the Miami Open when she advanced to the final before falling to Iga Swiatek.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Osaka is +2000 to win the French Open, tied for the ninth-best odds in the field.

