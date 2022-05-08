X

    NASCAR at Darlington 2022 Results: Joey Logano Edges Tyler Reddick for Win

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 9, 2022

    AP Photo/Jason Minto

    Joey Logano held off Tyler Reddick to win the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Speedway in South Carolina on Sunday.

    A wreck that collected Bubba Wallace, Kurt Busch and Martin Truex Jr. forced a caution with 33 laps remaining.

    William Byron was running behind Logano before the yellow flag. Upon the restart, he almost immediately jumped into the lead with 24 laps left.

    Down the final stretch, Logano was consistently running behind the No. 24 car but chipping away at the gap. Coming around Turn 3 heading into the last lap, Logano bumped the rear of Byron, which provided the opening he needed to retake the first position.

    FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX

    CHROME HORN 👀 Retweet to congratulate Joey Logano on his NASCAR Cup Series WIN at Darlington! <a href="https://t.co/d3XuFIxNNj">pic.twitter.com/d3XuFIxNNj</a>

    Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck

    Oh wow, OK. Joey Logano did what he had to do, I guess. But William Byron is not going to appreciate that one.

    Byron didn't hold his frustration back on the contact:

    PRN @PRNlive

    William Byron to FS1: "We were really close off 2 and I think it spooked him...He's just an idiot. He does this stuff all the time. He drove in there 10 mph too fast... Just a moron, he can't win a race so he does it that way"

    It was a fitting finish for an event that featured a throwback theme and capped off an eventful Mother's Day.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Kyle Larson had one of the faster cars in qualifying and drove his way to the front row behind Logano, the pole-sitter. It simply wasn't his day at Darlington, though.

    The defending champion spun out early into the race while battling with Kyle Busch.

    FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX

    Kyle vs. Kyle <a href="https://t.co/4LW72URbsT">https://t.co/4LW72URbsT</a> <a href="https://t.co/QoAPJLSeFZ">pic.twitter.com/QoAPJLSeFZ</a>

    Having battled back to look like a threat again by the second stage, Larson began experiencing problems with the No. 5 car and was unable to continue.

    FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX

    "I've got, like, no power."<br><br>Been a rough day in Darlington for Kyle Larson and the No. 5 team. <a href="https://t.co/Dr9HCRYveH">https://t.co/Dr9HCRYveH</a> <a href="https://t.co/gpr9yUkgao">pic.twitter.com/gpr9yUkgao</a>

    It has been a feast or famine year for Larson so far.

    Dustin Long @dustinlong

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAR</a> ... Kyle Larson is done for the race. <br><br>He will record his 5th finish of 29th or worse this year (in 12 races)<br><br>He had 4 finishes of 29th or worse all of last season

    Busch made his frustration known when he went from running in the top five to out of the race in a matter of moments.

    Brad Keselowski slammed into the wall and left nowhere for Busch to go. The No. 18 car didn't absorb a ton of contact, but it was enough to make the vehicle inoperable.

    Busch proceeded to hop out of the car and walk toward the garage while it was parked on pit road. He explained the situation by saying he "couldn't make the corner."

    FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX

    "I don't like that at all."- <a href="https://twitter.com/ClintBowyer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ClintBowyer</a> <br><br>A frustrated Kyle Busch walks away from his damaged car on pit road at Darlington. <a href="https://t.co/HkBA6GdiyN">pic.twitter.com/HkBA6GdiyN</a>

    FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX

    "Just couldn't make the corner."<a href="https://twitter.com/JamieLittleTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JamieLittleTV</a> talks with Kyle Busch after a frustrating end to his day at Darlington. <a href="https://t.co/DXFF008Y6T">pic.twitter.com/DXFF008Y6T</a>

    Ross Chastain, the Stage 2 winner, had a similarly quick reversal of fortunes in the final stage. He was running second alongside Denny Hamlin when he spun out and hit the inside wall head-on.

    All of the progress Chastain had made to that point was gone.

    Nick DeGroot @ndegroot89

    Chastain had race-winning speed today. Tough end to the day for that No. 1 team. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAR</a> <a href="https://t.co/uk8WodbxGG">https://t.co/uk8WodbxGG</a>

    In general, there's unlikely to be too many races in which Busch, Keselowski and Larson are all among the four worst finishers.

    The AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway is the last stop on the NASCAR Cup Series before All-Star Weekend. It will be the first of two races at the track, the second of which is in September when the playoffs will be underway.

    Since February 2019, Chase Elliott has averaged the best finish (5.2) at Kansas, per DriverAverages.com. The 2020 cup champion has been one of the top performers in 2022, and that trend could continue next week.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.