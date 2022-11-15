Carmelo Anthony Rumors: Taiwan's Ghosthawks Eyeing Contract for NBA Star

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The Tainan TSG GhostHawks of Taiwan's T1 League are reportedly hoping to sign 10-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony.

GhostHawks head coach Liu Meng-chu said the team's ownership group recently signed off on making an offer to Anthony, though it's unclear if he has any interest. Dwight Howard signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan earlier this month.

While it's not an NBA job, going to Taiwan could give Anthony a chance to end his career as a superstar.

It took a while for Anthony to find a comfort zone as a role player. He struggled during stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets after leaving the New York Knicks, where he was a go-to offensive option who won the league's 2013 scoring title.

More recent stops with the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers have yielded more success, showcasing his ability to make an impact without needing 20 shots per night.

Anthony averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 threes across 69 appearances (three starts) for L.A. during the 2021-22 campaign. He tallied a career-low 10.5 field-goal attempts per game but shot 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.

In January, the 38-year-old veteran explained a shift in his mindset about how he could best impact the game made all the difference.

"For me, it's all about coming in and changing the momentum of the game," Anthony told reporters. "Not just with scoring the basketball, but with different energy and effort. That's contagious out there on the court, and that's how I want to play."

Many of the Lakers' additions last offseason didn't live up to expectations, which played a role in the team failing to reach the 2022 playoffs, but Melo was an exception. He filled his spot in the rotation to near perfection.

The New York City native, who began his career as a first-round pick of the Denver Nuggets in 2003, is no longer the high-end contributor he was during his prime, but he's still a valuable role player and one of the most decorated players of the generation.

Anthony's other accolades include six All-NBA selections (two second-team and four third-team), three Olympic gold medals with Team USA, a place on the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team and an NCAA national title from his time at Syracuse.

Anthony would instantly usurp Howard as the most notable player to play professional basketball in Taiwan. That said, he performed well enough last season that he could get an NBA look once a contender suffers a serious injury.