Celtics' Jayson Tatum Says He's Been Dealing with Wrist Injury for 'Like 2 Months'

Fresh off the worst playoff game of his career, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum admitted he's still not fully healed from a wrist injury suffered during the regular season.

“That’s something I’ve been dealing with for probably like two months now,” Tatum told reporters after Sunday's 103-101 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. “It wasn’t anything abnormal. When I fall on it, it bothers me.”

Tatum finished with just 10 points on 4-of-19 shooting as Boston dropped a winnable game in Milwaukee to fall behind 2-1 in their Eastern Conference Semifinal series.

