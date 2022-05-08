UFC Legend Daniel Cormier Reportedly to Be Inducted into 2022 Hall of Fame Class

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

On the night when Charles Oliviera and Justin Gaethje took the ring at UFC 274 in Phoenix, Arizona, it was revealed one of the sport's legends would be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Daniel Cormier, who announced his retirement from fighting in August 2020, will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class, according to Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso.

Cormier is considered one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. His retirement came at UFC 252 after he lost a UFC heavyweight title trilogy bout to Stipe Miocic by unanimous decision.

"I'm not interested in fighting for anything but titles. I don't imagine there's going to be a title in the future, so that will be it for me," Cormier said at the time. "I've had a long run. It's been great. I just fought my last fight for a heavyweight championship. It was a pretty good fight."

The 43-year-old finished his career with a 22-3-1 record, with two of his three losses coming against Miocic. The third loss and the no-decision come against Jon Jones.

Cormier competed in the light heavyweight division from 2014-18, winning the championship in 2015 and defending the title three times.

Cormier also competed in the heavyweight division from 2009-13 and 2018-20, claiming the title in 2018 by defeating Miocic.

In addition, Cormier was a wrestling star in college at Oklahoma State University and won six straight freestyle wrestling gold medals at the US National Championships from 2003-08.

He was also a two-time Olympian, coming in fourth at the 2004 Games after losing to Khadzhimurat Gatsalov in the semifinals. He was pulled from the 2008 Games due to kidney failure.

Cormier, who now works as a broadcaster for UFC, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov, Ronda Rousey and Georges St-Pierre. The ceremony is set to take place on June 30 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.