Bettor Wins $74K on $5 Trifecta Wager on 2022 Kentucky Derby After Rich Strike Upset

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

When an 80-1 underdog wins the Kentucky Derby, it's safe to say there are a lot of bettors who took a chance celebrating their triumph.

After Rich Strike stunned the world with a run for the ages at Churchill Downs on Saturday, one person won more than $74,000 on a $5 trifecta bet.

Rich Strike had the second-longest odds of any Kentucky Derby winner ever. Only Donerail was a bigger underdog when he defeated Ten Point in 1913.

It wasn't even certain when the week began that Rich Strike would be running in the Derby. The horse was an alternate and didn't get in the field until Friday when Ethereal Road was scratched.

After being announced as Ethereal Road's replacement, expectations were low for Rich Strike. He only had one career victory on his resume and hadn't finished higher than third in any of his past five events.

Despite not having a lot of hype coming into the weekend, Rich Strike was able to etch his name in the history books with the run of his life on the biggest stage in horse racing.

Rich Strike's triumph turned into at least one bettor's financial gain.