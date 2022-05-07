Fans React to Rich Strike's Epic 2022 Kentucky Derby Win as 80-1 Underdog

Gunnar Word/Getty Images

With a crowded group of 20 horses and no clear favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby, it's only fitting that one of the biggest underdogs won the race.

Rich Strike (80-1) shocked the world to capture the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown on Saturday.

Per Ben Roberts of the Kansas City Star, Rich Strike is the second-biggest underdog in history to win the Kentucky Derby. Donerail was a 91-1 underdog when he won in 1913.

As is often the case when something unexpected happens, the internet had plenty of amusing takes about Rich Strike's performance:

Rich Strike was only added to the field Friday after trainer D. Wayne Lukas scratched Ethereal Road.

Big Brown in 2008 was the only previous Kentucky Derby winner to start from the No. 20 post.

Saturday was Rich Strike's first victory in his past seven races, dating back to September 2021. He did finish in the top five in every race during that stretch but also never higher than third.