X

    Fans React to Rich Strike's Epic 2022 Kentucky Derby Win as 80-1 Underdog

    Adam WellsMay 8, 2022

    Gunnar Word/Getty Images

    With a crowded group of 20 horses and no clear favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby, it's only fitting that one of the biggest underdogs won the race.

    Rich Strike (80-1) shocked the world to capture the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown on Saturday.

    NBC Sports @NBCSports

    An absolutely stunning upset!<br><br>Rich Strike WINS the <a href="https://twitter.com/KentuckyDerby?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KentuckyDerby</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KyDerby?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KyDerby</a> <a href="https://t.co/2pVcVnPq2N">pic.twitter.com/2pVcVnPq2N</a>

    Per Ben Roberts of the Kansas City Star, Rich Strike is the second-biggest underdog in history to win the Kentucky Derby. Donerail was a 91-1 underdog when he won in 1913.

    As is often the case when something unexpected happens, the internet had plenty of amusing takes about Rich Strike's performance:

    Adam Kramer @KegsnEggs

    The horse in the winner's circle. <a href="https://t.co/5ALKLOINeG">pic.twitter.com/5ALKLOINeG</a>

    Saint Peter's Men's Basketball @PeacocksMBB

    👀👀 <a href="https://t.co/IMq8VF3oFd">pic.twitter.com/IMq8VF3oFd</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Rich Strike bettor's rn:<a href="https://twitter.com/br_betting?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@br_betting</a> <a href="https://t.co/iMOmNP2UHI">pic.twitter.com/iMOmNP2UHI</a>

    Volunterror @Volunterror

    Rich Strike finding out he was 80-1. <a href="https://t.co/DI9c9Wa6yv">pic.twitter.com/DI9c9Wa6yv</a>

    Science Johnson @MagicsBurner

    Rich Strike during the final stretch. <a href="https://t.co/AjKvKdMaRK">pic.twitter.com/AjKvKdMaRK</a>

    Matt Dinerman @3coltshandicap

    Rich Strike winning the Kentucky Derby is the most surprising, ridiculous, insane, impossible, flabbergasting, astounding, speechless type of result there could have been.<br><br>Where in the world did that come from? Holy smokes.

    Jourdan Rodrigue @JourdanRodrigue

    That aerial view of the run itself from the horse was so neat. Like he was mad at the ground. Roy Kent horse.

    Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

    You know what? Racing needed this. It’s all been doping and lawsuits and crap for years. This was probably the best thing that happened to racing since Funny Cide. I got clobbered today and love it.

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    Rich Strike in the stables after winning the Kentucky Derby <a href="https://t.co/gcWstmf2Wy">pic.twitter.com/gcWstmf2Wy</a>

    PFF @PFF

    Rich Strike chasing down Epicenter like…<a href="https://t.co/hSsawTWyJf">pic.twitter.com/hSsawTWyJf</a>

    Rich Strike was only added to the field Friday after trainer D. Wayne Lukas scratched Ethereal Road.

    Big Brown in 2008 was the only previous Kentucky Derby winner to start from the No. 20 post.

    Saturday was Rich Strike's first victory in his past seven races, dating back to September 2021. He did finish in the top five in every race during that stretch but also never higher than third.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.