Kentucky Derby 2022 Purse: Prize Money Payout for Each Owner, Horse and Jockey

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Kentucky Derby never fails to disappoint, and this year's winner entered with 80-1 odds to win the race after replacing D. Wayne Lukas' Ethereal Road, who was a late scratch from the event on Friday.

Rich Strike, who is trained by Eric R. Reed and jockeyed by Sonny Leon, won the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. It marks Reed's first career win in the Derby.

Kentucky Derby 2022 Payouts (Owner; Jockey)

WIN: Rich Strike (RED TR-Racing, Sonny Leon): $163.60, $74.20, $29.40

PLACE: Epicenter (Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC), Joel Rosario): N/A, $7.40. $5.20

SHOW: Zandon (Jeff Drown, Flavien Prat): N/A, N/A, $5.60

Full Leaderboard ($3M Purse)

Rich Strike: $1.86M Epicenter: $600,000 Zandon: $300,000 Simplification: $150,000 Mo Donegal: $90,000 Barber Road Tawny Port Smile Happy Tiz the Bomb Zozos Classic Causeway Taiba Crown Pride Happy Jack Messier White Abarrio Charge It Cyberknife Pioneer of Medina Summer is Tomorrow

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.