    Kentucky Derby 2022 Purse: Prize Money Payout for Each Owner, Horse and Jockey

    Erin WalshMay 8, 2022

    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    The Kentucky Derby never fails to disappoint, and this year's winner entered with 80-1 odds to win the race after replacing D. Wayne Lukas' Ethereal Road, who was a late scratch from the event on Friday. 

    Rich Strike, who is trained by Eric R. Reed and jockeyed by Sonny Leon, won the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. It marks Reed's first career win in the Derby. 

    NBC Sports @NBCSports

    An absolutely stunning upset!<br><br>Rich Strike WINS the <a href="https://twitter.com/KentuckyDerby?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KentuckyDerby</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KyDerby?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KyDerby</a> <a href="https://t.co/2pVcVnPq2N">pic.twitter.com/2pVcVnPq2N</a>

    Kentucky Derby 2022 Payouts (Owner; Jockey)

    WIN: Rich Strike (RED TR-Racing, Sonny Leon): $163.60, $74.20, $29.40

    PLACE: Epicenter (Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC), Joel Rosario): N/A, $7.40. $5.20

    SHOW: Zandon (Jeff Drown, Flavien Prat): N/A, N/A, $5.60 

    Full Leaderboard ($3M Purse)

    1. Rich Strike: $1.86M
    2. Epicenter: $600,000
    3. Zandon: $300,000
    4. Simplification: $150,000
    5. Mo Donegal: $90,000
    6. Barber Road
    7. Tawny Port
    8. Smile Happy
    9. Tiz the Bomb
    10. Zozos
    11. Classic Causeway
    12. Taiba
    13. Crown Pride
    14. Happy Jack
    15. Messier
    16. White Abarrio
    17. Charge It
    18. Cyberknife
    19. Pioneer of Medina
    20. Summer is Tomorrow
