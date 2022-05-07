NBA Rumors: Lakers Interview Mark Jackson for Vacant Head Coaching Position

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Longtime NBA analyst Mark Jackson is among the finalists for the Sacramento Kings head coach opening, but it appears he's keeping his options open.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Friday that Jackson completed an interview with the Los Angeles Lakers for their head coach vacancy.

Jackson coached the Golden State Warriors for three seasons before being fired in 2014. He had a record of 121-109. The season after Jackson was fired, the Warriors won the NBA title under head coach Steve Kerr.

Despite Jackson's time away from the bench, he has support in the Lakers organization. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported last month that superstar forward LeBron James would be "very enthused" if the Lakers hired Jackson.

The Lakers' search has been slow-moving so far, but it seems to be picking up a bit. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that Los Angeles also completed an interview with former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts.

Former Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was fired after a disappointing 33-49 season, ending his three-year run with the team, which began with the NBA title in 2020. Los Angeles had a poorly constructed roster that failed to find consistency.

Despite their struggles this season, the Lakers are expected to compete for the title next year with James and Anthony Davis leading the way. Los Angeles will hope to have a healthy roster and the right head coach to make that run.