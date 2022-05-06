Seahawks' Coby Bryant to Wear No. 8 Jersey in Honor of Namesake Kobe Bryant

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Coby Bryant is paying homage to his namesake.

Bryant is set to wear the No. 8 for the Seahawks this season in honor of NBA legend and Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, whom he was named after.

The Seahawks selected Bryant with a fourth-round pick (109th overall) in last month's draft. The Cincinnati product won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back during his senior season while playing opposite Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, who was drafted No. 4 overall by the New York Jets.

Bryant, who was nicknamed "Red Mamba" by his Cincinnati teammates, finished his college career with nine interceptions and 35 passes defended over four seasons with the Bearcats. After getting drafted, he explained how being named after a legendary sports figure has motivated him.

"Not really pressure, more of a privilege, honestly," Bryant said. "It just means I have to work twice as hard to live up to that name and set a name for myself as well too and, most importantly, represent him as well as I can."

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said he was impressed with Bryant's football skills as well as his leadership traits.

"It's rare to get a guy that was chosen as the best DB in the country. It doesn't happen very often ... But that's pretty cool," Carroll said. "It's because Coby is such a good football player, just all-around. He can do it all. He's big and strong, really aware leader on that team, on a championship club and a really good playmaker."