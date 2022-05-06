NFL Rumors: Panthers Were Interested in Sam Howell, Drafted Matt Corral Instead

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Carolina Panthers reportedly tried to trade up for a quarterback on multiple occasions during the 2022 NFL draft before selecting Ole Miss' Matt Corral in the third round.

Mike Sando of The Athletic reported Friday the Panthers also had some interest in UNC's Sam Howell, who came off the board to the Washington Commanders in Round 5.

"They tried to get up for a quarterback a few times, and at one point I heard they were interested in Howell, but then they made the big move for Corral, and it just felt like a continuation of their entire offseason," an NFL executive told Sando.

