Warriors' Mike Brown Prepared to Accept Kings HC Contract If Offered

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors assistant head coach Mike Brown is ready to become head coach of the Sacramento Kings if the team makes him an offer.

Speaking to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee, Warren LeGarie, Brown's agent, said his client would be "willing" to take the Kings job because "he knows he’ll be supported and have a chance to win."

LeGarie also laid out the reasons why Brown is optimistic about the future of the Kings.

"First and foremost, he likes the people who are working there,” LeGarie said. "He loves the arena. He thinks that’s a natural resource that will help attract players because you’ve always got to have a place where the fans are involved and the facilities are terrific. And he believes the team has enough talent to give them a real solid chance of becoming a playoff contender."

The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Thursday that Sacramento hopes to make a final decision by the end of the week, with Brown, Brooklyn Nets consultant Steve Clifford and ESPN NBA analyst Mark Jackson among the candidates who have been interviewed.

Per B/R's Jake Fischer, Jackson is considered the front-runner for the job and is a "favorite" of Kings chairman Vivek Ranadive.

Jackson was Golden State's head coach for three seasons from 2011-14. He led the team to back-to-back playoff appearances in his final two seasons, but the Warriors fired him in May 2014 and replaced him with Steve Kerr.

Brown has been on Kerr's staff since July 2016. He was originally hired to fill the assistant coach spot vacated by Luke Walton, who was hired as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Prior to being hired by the Warriors, Brown had eight seasons as a head coach between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. The Ohio native led the Cavs to their first NBA Finals appearance during the 2006-07 season. He had a 347-216 overall record with the two teams.

Brown has served as acting head coach at times in Golden State. He went 11-0 in that role during the 2017 postseason when Kerr was unable to sit on the bench during games because of back problems.

The Kings fired Walton in November after they got off to a 6-11 start. He went 68-93 overall in three seasons with the team. Alvin Gentry took over on an interim basis, going 24-41 before being fired April 11.

Sacramento hasn't had a winning season or made the playoffs since 2005-06.