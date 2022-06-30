Nic Claxton, Nets Reportedly Agree to New 2-Year, $20M Contract in NBA Free Agency

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Nic Claxton has agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract with the Brooklyn Nets to keep him in New York, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Brooklyn had previously tendered Claxton a $2.2M qualifying offer, making him a restricted free agent.

The 23-year-old had his best season in a Nets uniform during the 2021-22 campaign, so it's no surprise the Nets are bringing him back for the upcoming season.

That said, there was some speculation about whether the Nets should bring him back for the 2022-23 season after he struggled in the playoffs, notably missing 10 straight free throws in a Game 4 loss to the Boston Celtics, breaking Shaquille O'Neal's record for the most missed free throws to start a game.

Playing behind LaMarcus Aldridge off the bench, Claxton averaged 8.7 points and 5.6 rebounds in 47 regular-season games. He also started 19 games and averaged 20.7 minutes per game, both career highs.

Brooklyn selected the Georgia product in the second round of the 2019 NBA draft. During his rookie season, he only appeared in 15 games because of various injuries, including a hamstring strain and then a shoulder injury that required surgery. He averaged 4.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in those games.

Claxton's injury struggles continued into his sophomore season as he missed the first 32 games of the 2020-21 campaign with right knee tendinopathy. He also missed time during the 2021-22 season with a hamstring ailment.