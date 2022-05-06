Dodgers Rumors: Trea Turner Prefers East Coast; Won't Rule Out West Coast as FA

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner will be one of the most coveted free agents next offseason, and Jon Heyman of the New York Post provided a glimpse into where he may be looking to go.

"However, Turner, from Lake Worth, Fla., is said by sources to at first have had a negative reaction to the trade out west and still believed to prefer the East Coast, though some of that may be related to the 2021 position switch, and folks close to him insist he’s settled in and won’t rule out the West Coast."

Turner, 28, led the majors with 195 hits and a .328 batting average in 2021. He also had a National League-leading 32 stolen bases and finished fifth in the NL MVP voting.

Turner will be part of a potentially loaded free-agent class. A number of infielders can opt out of their deals, including the Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa, the Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts and the St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado.

Other big names include Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez, New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman and Yanks outfielder Aaron Judge, among others.

Turner should easily be able to land a huge deal, though, as one of the top middle infielders in the game. The eight-year veteran sports a .301 lifetime batting average (.845 OPS) with 104 home runs, 353 RBI and 207 stolen bases.

Turner spent his first six-plus seasons with the Washington Nationals and served as a key member of the 2019 World Series-winning team.

However, Turner became part of the Nats' rebuild and fire sale last season when he and starting pitcher Max Scherzer were traded to the Dodgers.

For now, Turner is looking to help lead the NL West-leading Dodgers to the World Series, although he could be in line for a massive payday next offseason.