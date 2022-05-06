Joel Embiid Still Out for 76ers vs. Heat Game 3 Despite Clearing Concussion Protocol

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will reportedly miss his third consecutive game Friday after suffering a concussion and a fractured orbital bone.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Embiid cleared concussion protocol and participated in Friday's shootaround, but he is still listed as out for Game 3 of the Sixers' second-round playoff series against the Miami Heat.

Embiid has been sidelined since suffering an orbital fracture and mild concussion in Game 6 of Philadelphia's first-round series against the Toronto Raptors eight days ago. It was a tough blow for the Sixers, who are down 2-0 in their series against the Heat.

DeAndre Jordan, Georges Niang and Paul Reed have had more playing time in Embiid's absence, but the team has struggled to replicate the veteran big man's offensive and defensive success.

Embiid, an MVP candidate, continued his impressive season in the first round against Toronto, averaging 26.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in six games.

Once he returns to the lineup, the 76ers might be able to turn things around, but losing to Miami on Friday and going down 3-0 in the series would perhaps be a hole too deep to dig out of regardless of Embiid's status.