76ers Rumors: Joel Embiid May Play Game 3 vs. Heat After Clearing Concussion Protocol

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid reportedly may try to play Friday despite recently suffering a concussion and a fractured orbital bone.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Friday that there is "optimism" Embiid will attempt to play, although he will need to feel "comfortable" enough to do so after getting fitted for a mask.

Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com noted Embiid was upgraded to doubtful after initially being listed as out for Game 3 of the Sixers' second-round playoff series against the Miami Heat.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports previously reported that Embiid cleared concussion protocol and participated in Friday's shootaround.

Embiid has been sidelined since suffering an orbital fracture and mild concussion in Game 6 of Philadelphia's first-round series against the Toronto Raptors eight days ago. It was a tough blow for the Sixers, who are down 2-0 in their series against the Heat.

DeAndre Jordan, Georges Niang and Paul Reed have had more playing time in Embiid's absence, but the team has struggled to replicate the veteran big man's offensive and defensive success.

Embiid, an MVP candidate, continued his impressive season in the first round against Toronto, averaging 26.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in six games.

Once he returns to the lineup, the 76ers might be able to turn things around, but losing to Miami on Friday and going down 3-0 in the series would perhaps be a hole too deep to dig out of regardless of Embiid's status.