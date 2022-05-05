49ers Rumors: SF Coaches 'Continually Underwhelmed' by Trey Lance amid Garoppolo Buzz

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Trey Lance is expected to take over as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback in 2022, but NFL reporter Matt Lombardo reported the team has been "continually underwhelmed" by him.

The 49ers traded up to get Lance with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, but the North Dakota State product appeared in just six games (two starts) as a rookie while backing up Jimmy Garoppolo.

Lance finished with 603 passing yards, five touchdowns, two interceptions and 168 rushing yards in limited playing time.

Though Garoppolo has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason, he remains on the roster.

The 49ers are likely still motivated to move Garoppolo because of his contract status. The veteran has a $26.95 million cap hit for 2022, but the team would save $25.55 million by trading or releasing him, per Spotrac.

General manager John Lynch also admitted the team was "close" on trade talks before Garoppolo required shoulder surgery.

Even with the draft over, there is still plenty of time for the 49ers to make a move before the start of the season.

Lance, meanwhile, has already gotten indications he will be the starter in 2022, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported in April.

Lynch praised Lance's skill set last week on Good Morning Football:

Tight end George Kittle also said Lance has an "insane ceiling" on the I Am An Athlete podcast (8:40 mark).

Even if he hasn't reached his potential yet, the high-upside player will likely get plenty of chances to show what he can do in 2022.