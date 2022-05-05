MLB Rumors: 'Everyone' Warned Jose Ramirez Not to Sign New Guardians Contract

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Third baseman Jose Ramirez gave the Cleveland Guardians a significant hometown discount when he agreed to a seven-year, $141 million contract to stick in town.

Many people weren't on board with the three-time All-Star's choice though, with his agent Rafa Nieves of Republik Sports relaying the story to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

"I tried to talk him out of it," Nieves said. "Everyone tried to talk him out of it."

As Gonzalez noted, Cleveland submitted offers in November and in March that were "well below market value." However, Ramirez tried to justify the offers to Nieves in order to stay in Cleveland, per Gonzalez.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.