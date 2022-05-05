Warriors' Gary Payton II Out 3-5 Weeks with Elbow Injury; Could Return for Finals

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II suffered a fractured elbow in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, but he reportedly hasn't ruled out a return at some point this postseason.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Wednesday that Payton will be sidelined for 3-5 weeks.

According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, Payton underwent an MRI that also showed some slight ligament damage and has been ruled out for at least three weeks. If the Warriors manage to advance to the NBA Finals, Payton could make his way back to the court.

