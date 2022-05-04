Madison Bumgarner Was Ejected for Directing Profanity at Umpire, Dan Bellino Says

AP Photo/Jim Rassol

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner was ejected after the first inning of Monday's 8-7 win over the Miami Marlins following a lengthy foreign substance check from first-base umpire Dan Bellino.

Bellino told reporters after the game that the ejection came in response to Bumgarner directing obscenities in his direction, and not because he found a foreign substance on the pitcher's hand, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

It was a bizarre interaction:

"I wouldn't say he took exception to it," Bellino said. "It was just a hand check."

