    Madison Bumgarner Was Ejected for Directing Profanity at Umpire, Dan Bellino Says

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 5, 2022

    AP Photo/Jim Rassol

    Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner was ejected after the first inning of Monday's 8-7 win over the Miami Marlins following a lengthy foreign substance check from first-base umpire Dan Bellino. 

    Bellino told reporters after the game that the ejection came in response to Bumgarner directing obscenities in his direction, and not because he found a foreign substance on the pitcher's hand, per ESPN's Jeff Passan

    It was a bizarre interaction:

    Is this a hypnosis or a hand check? <a href="https://t.co/Yw8aeTf4RF">pic.twitter.com/Yw8aeTf4RF</a>

    It appears Bumgarner was ejected for something that was said, and not for what was on his hand. <a href="https://t.co/g7TldjHHLs">pic.twitter.com/g7TldjHHLs</a>

    "I wouldn't say he took exception to it," Bellino said. "It was just a hand check."

