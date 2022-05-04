Chris Rock's Brother Kenny to Box Josh Colon; Will Smith Declines Celebrity Fight

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Kenny Rock won't be able to defend his family's honor when he steps inside the ring for the first time.

TMZ reported the younger brother of comedian Chris Rock will fight Josh Colon, who was a cast member on The Real World: D.C., when making his boxing debut.

After signing with Celebrity Boxing, Rock indicated he was more than willing to challenge Will Smith and "let the hands do the talking."

Smith received a 10-year ban from the Academy Awards ceremony after he slapped Chris Rock during this year's broadcast. The winner of the best actor award took exception to a joke that was made at the expense of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

While Kenny still might hope to oppose Smith one day, he'll have to settle for a different Philadelphia native for now.