Report: Jordan Addison Works out with Alabama's Bryce Young Amid Transfer Rumors

Arguably the top wide receiver in the nation is reportedly working out with arguably the top quarterback in the nation as the college football world waits to see where the pass-catcher will transfer.

The Athletic reported Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison, who is in the transfer portal and could end up at USC or even return to the Panthers, has worked out with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young in Southern California.

"It wouldn't be shocking if the Crimson Tide became a factor in his transfer considerations," the report suggested.

ESPN's Pete Thamel previously reported that Pittsburgh head coach "Pat Narduzzi caught wind of USC as a potential destination and called Trojans coach Lincoln Riley multiple times on Friday to express his displeasure. Pitt officials suspect that tampering could have occurred."

Yet a source close to the receiver said there was "no preordained destination" and stressed he isn't looking for the best name, image and likeness deal and instead wants to go wherever can prepare him best for the NFL.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report projected Addison as the No. 8 overall pick and the second wide receiver taken behind Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba in an early 2023 NFL mock draft.

Riley came to USC from Oklahoma in November, which gave him a late start in the recruiting process. As a result, he has relied on the transfer portal at times this offseason and had some success by landing former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams and former Oklahoma wide receiver Mario Williams.

Thamel noted Williams and Addison know each other and are both from the Washington D.C. area.

Addison would be a major addition for the Trojans, Crimson Tide or any team in the country. He was a consensus All-American and the Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation's top wide receiver last year with 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The thought of him ending up at Alabama is surely a frightening one for the rest of the country considering head coach Nick Saban's program is the gold standard of college football and an annual national title contender.

Yet the need could be there after wide receivers Jameson Williams and John Metchie III were each selected in the 2022 NFL draft.