Warriors' Stephen Curry Says Dillon Brooks' Foul 'Was Kind of Out of Line'

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry said Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks was "kind of out of line" when he fouled Dubs guard Gary Payton II from behind and caused him to suffer a fractured elbow during Tuesday night's game.

The hard foul, which was called a flagrant-2 upon review and led to Brooks' ejection, happened just three minutes into Game 2 of the second-round playoff series.

"It was kind of out of line in terms of a defenseless player going up for the layup and taking a huge windup," Curry told reporters. "Everything bad that could have happened in that situation did. Knocked him out of the game."

