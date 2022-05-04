X

    Warriors' Stephen Curry Says Dillon Brooks' Foul 'Was Kind of Out of Line'

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMay 4, 2022

    AP Photo/Brandon Dill

    Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry said Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks was "kind of out of line" when he fouled Dubs guard Gary Payton II from behind and caused him to suffer a fractured elbow during Tuesday night's game.

    The hard foul, which was called a flagrant-2 upon review and led to Brooks' ejection, happened just three minutes into Game 2 of the second-round playoff series.

    "It was kind of out of line in terms of a defenseless player going up for the layup and taking a huge windup," Curry told reporters. "Everything bad that could have happened in that situation did. Knocked him out of the game."

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Dillon Brooks ejected after this hard foul on GPII 😳 <a href="https://t.co/SOPdOJFXow">pic.twitter.com/SOPdOJFXow</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R apphomepage and social feeds—including TwitterInstagramFacebook and TikTok.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.