    Giannis, Bucks Ripped for 'Terrible' Game 2 Loss vs. Jaylen Brown, Celtics

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 4, 2022

    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    The Milwaukee Bucks looked downright unbeatable during a 12-point victory in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

    Not so much in Game 2.

    A desperate Boston team salvaged a split in the first two games at home with a 109-86 victory Tuesday. The Celtics wasted no time setting the tone while jumping out to a 25-point halftime lead and rode that cushion all the way to a win against a Bucks squad that looked "terrible" at times.

    Myron Medcalf @MedcalfByESPN

    I really don't know what the Bucks can take or learn from this game. They look terrible. Get on the plane and get ready for Game 3.

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    Bucks fans right now <a href="https://t.co/ObMxoE6Jiz">pic.twitter.com/ObMxoE6Jiz</a>

    Even without Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, the Celtics won the game with their early defense. Grant Williams and Al Horford in particular stood out as they formed a wall around the rim and bodied Giannis Antetokounmpo as he scored just five points on 2-of-12 shooting before halftime.

    KENNY BEECHAM @KOT4Q

    This is the worst half of basketball I’ve seen from Giannis

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    Not sure I’ve seen anyone defend Giannis better in a half than Grant Williams just did. <br><br>Can’t believe I just typed that.

    Marc D'Amico @Marc_DAmico

    Grant Williams is a beast man. There are few players in the league who can handle Giannis' strength. Grant is absolutely one of them.

    buckets @buckets

    giannis posting up grant williams today <a href="https://t.co/8U7z7kc6WN">pic.twitter.com/8U7z7kc6WN</a>

    Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

    grant williams should ask and receive the max

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    The defense in this game is flat out incredible.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Tatum steal and slam 😤 <a href="https://t.co/Xc0fW6Zhg6">pic.twitter.com/Xc0fW6Zhg6</a>

    The two-time MVP figured things out in the second half and finished with 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, but it was Jaylen Brown's star power that shone through when the game was still hanging in the balance in the early going.

    He poured in 17 points in the first quarter alone on his way to 30 while dropping Grayson Allen to the ground and bouncing back from a 12-point and seven-turnover performance in Game 1.

    LeBron James @KingJames

    JB cooking!! And that was nasty 🤮🤮🤮

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JAYLEN BROWN DROPS GRAYSON ALLEN 💀 <a href="https://t.co/BxSvY4xlCl">pic.twitter.com/BxSvY4xlCl</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    ⛸⛸⛸ <a href="https://t.co/RuUViHUcbw">pic.twitter.com/RuUViHUcbw</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Jaylen Brown's 17 points in the 1st quarter are the most he has tallied in a quarter in his postseason career.<br><br>Brown's 17 points and 6 made FG in the 1st quarter are more than he had in all of Game 1. <a href="https://t.co/LWjwne70PW">pic.twitter.com/LWjwne70PW</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Jaylen Brown at the half:<br><br>25 PTS<br>9-10 FG<br>5-5 3P<br><br>He has more than double the threes the Bucks have as a team (2). <a href="https://t.co/rnTeMksHMV">pic.twitter.com/rnTeMksHMV</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Jaylen Brown drains the 3 for his 25th point of the first half!<br><br>5/5 from deep for JB 🎯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a> presented by Google Pixel on TNT <a href="https://t.co/n89uypMHwd">pic.twitter.com/n89uypMHwd</a>

    While the Celtics still lost home-court advantage by falling short in Game 1, they now have some momentum on their side as the series shifts to Milwaukee for Saturday's Game 3.

