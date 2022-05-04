Former 5-Star USC WR Bru McCoy Transfers to Tennessee

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Bru McCoy announced Tuesday he's transferring to Tennessee.

The former USC wide receiver made an official visit to the Volunteers in March.

He told GoVols247's Ryan Callahan before announcing his final decision that Tennesee has "an unbelievable staff." He added that head coach Josh Heupel's offensive scheme "fits the type of player I am, so it's a wholesome—you know, everything's clicking."

McCoy was the No. 9 overall player in the 2019 recruiting class in 247Sports' composite rankings.

The California native originally enrolled at USC, only to leave the school in January 2019 and enroll at Texas after Kliff Kingsbury chose to coach the Arizona Cardinals instead of staying on as the Trojans' offensive coordinator.

McCoy never suited up for the Longhorns and transferred back to USC in June 2019. He only made a limited impact with the team, redshirting in 2019 and then catching 21 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns in six games in 2020.

In August 2021, USC suspended McCoy indefinitely after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. Though the Los Angeles County prosecutor declined to pursue charges, McCoy missed the entire 2021 season.

McCoy was teammates at USC with Velus Jones Jr. and Chase McGrath, both of whom made the trip east to Knoxville, Tennessee. According to Callahan, McCoy was encouraged to consider Tennessee based on what he had heard from Jones and McGrath about their experiences with the program.

Although the Vols return their leading receiver from 2021, Cedric Tillman, the departure of Jones could open the door for McCoy to play a big role in the passing game.

Following a nondescript three-year run at Virginia Tech, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker flourished under Heupel as well. Hooker threw for 2,945 yards, 31 touchdowns and three interceptions and ran for 616 yards and five scores.

Playing in the Volunteers offense could be a great showcase for McCoy and help get his collegiate career back on track.