Report: Eagles' Catherine Raiche to Join Browns in Prominent Front-Office Role

The Cleveland Browns are hiring Philadelphia Eagles vice president of football operations Catherine Raiche, according to USA Today's Jori Epstein.

While Raiche's full title is unclear, Epstein reported she'll have "assistant GM-like responsibilities" with Cleveland. She previously worked with Browns general manager Andrew Berry in Philadelphia's front office.

The franchise had yet to fill the vacancy left by Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who was an assistant to Berry, when he took over as GM of the Minnesota Vikings earlier in the offseason.

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot wrote that Raiche "might not receive the title of assistant GM unless necessary to pry her away from the Eagles." Cabot also noted she's "already the current highest-ranking female personnel executive in the NFL."

Raiche, who's a native of Montreal, began her career in 2015 as the coordinator of football administration for the CFL's Montreal Alouettes. She became the Alouettes' assistant GM in 2017 before moving on to the Toronto Argonauts, for whom she was the director of football administration, in 2018.

The Eagles hired Raiche for their football operations department in 2019 and promoted her to her most recent role ahead of the 2021 season. The team said she was "involved in all areas of football operations and player personnel, including pro and college scouting, contract management, player/staff development, and football research."