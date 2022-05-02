X

    Browns News: Marcus Santos-Silva, Former Texas Tech Forward, Signs Contract as TE

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 3, 2022

    The Cleveland Browns announced Monday they signed former Texas Tech basketball player Marcus Santos-Silva.

    Santos-Silva averaged 7.6 points and 5.9 rebounds between his five years with the Red Raiders and VCU.

    The Cleveland Browns have signed Texas Tech forward Marcus Santos-Silva<br><br>Santos-Silva played two seasons with the Red Raiders and helped TTU to back-to-back March Madness appearances <a href="https://t.co/NVzNIoHfMj">pic.twitter.com/NVzNIoHfMj</a>

    The 6'7" forward will have quite the adjustment. According to the Akron Beacon Journal's Nate Ulrich, he hasn't played organized football since the start of high school.

    Antonio Gates remains the gold standard for collegiate basketball players looking to ply their trade in the NFL. Despite not playing a single down in college, he went on to be one of the greatest tight ends of his generation.

    Considering he'll turn 25 in June, Santos-Silva is a little older than most incoming rookies, and that won't do him many favors given his road ahead. Gates, by comparison, was 23 in his first year.

    Perhaps Santos-Silva can carve out a role as a backup tight end behind David Njoku and Harrison Bryant on the depth chart.

