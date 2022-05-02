Joe Dumars Leaves Kings Front Office to Become NBA EVP, Head of Basketball Operations

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The NBA named Joe Dumars the executive vice president, head of basketball operations on Monday.

The league laid out the duties of his new position:

"In his new role, Dumars will oversee all Basketball Operations matters for the NBA, including the development of playing rules and interpretations, conduct and discipline, and policies and procedures relating to the operation of games. He will engage with players, coaches, team executives, officials and other key stakeholders to sustain the highest level of play and competition. Dumars will also lead the overall talent strategy for Basketball Operations and reinforce a culture of inclusivity and innovation."

Dumars had spent the last three seasons with the Sacramento Kings as their chief strategy officer.

The 58-year-old assembled a Hall of Fame resume as a player; he was inducted in 2006. A key contributor during the Detroit Pistons' Bad Boys era, he was a six-time All-Star, a five-time All-Defensive standout and a two-time NBA champion.

No Pistons player has appeared in more games than Dumars (1,018), and his 16,401 points are second all-time to former teammate Isiah Thomas.

Following the end of his playing career, the Louisiana native became the Pistons president of basketball operations in 2000. During his time in the role, Detroit had a run of six straight Eastern Conference Finals appearances, winning an NBA title in 2004 and returning to the NBA Finals in 2005.

The franchise experienced a quick downturn, going six straight years without a playoff appearance starting in 2009-10. The Pistons eventually let Dumars go in 2014, declining to renew his contract.

"My life has centered on the NBA for nearly 40 years, which makes the opportunity to serve the entire league incredibly exciting and rewarding," he said of taking a job with the league office. "I’m looking forward to using my skills and experience to collaborate with all 30 teams on ways to shape the future direction of the league and help the game continue to evolve."