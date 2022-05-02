Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke Says Draymond Green Has 'Been Known For' Flagrant Fouls

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected from Sunday's 117-116 Game 1 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half for a flagrant-2 foul after pulling Brandon Clarke to the ground by his jersey.

After the game, Clarke didn't appear too happy with the play, calling out Green and telling reporters that hard fouls from the veteran are par for the course.

"He's been known for flagrant fouls in his career," Clarke told reporters. "I've watched them on TV my whole life it feels like, so I wasn't really shocked."

Clarke's comments didn't go unnoticed by Green:

Here's a look at the play that resulted in Green's ejection:

After the game, referee Kane Fitzgerald explained that Green made "unnecessary and excessive" contact on Clarke, which warranted a flagrant-2 and an ejection. He added there was "significant contact" to Clarke's face and that the tug on the jersey that sent him to ground was "unnecessary and excessive" because Clarke was vulnerable in midair.

Both Stephen Curry and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after the game they believed Green didn't deserve to be ejected. Curry noted that his ejection is bad for basketball.

In Clarke's defense, Green does have somewhat of a reputation for flagrant fouls in the postseason. The most notable came during the 2016 NBA Finals, when he was suspended for Game 5 after a flagrant foul on LeBron James in Game 4.

The suspension was triggered after Green had a flagrant foul against the Houston Rockets' Michael Beasley in the first round and Oklahoma City Thunder's Steven Adams in the Western Conference Finals.

With Green unavailable, Golden State went on to blow a 3-1 series lead against James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Considering Green is one of the most effective players on the Golden State roster, especially on defense, he'll need to keep it clean for the rest of the second round if the Dubs have any hope of beating the Grizzlies and reaching the conference finals.

The Warriors and Grizzlies will meet again in Game 2 on Tuesday at FedExForum.