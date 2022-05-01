Mexico Open 2022: Jon Rahm Holds on for 1-Stroke Victory; 1st Win of Season

Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Jon Rahm entered the final round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Sunday with the lead, and he held on to it to capture his first win since the U.S. Open last summer after finishing 17 under par through four rounds.

The Spaniard had to hold off significant pushes from Brandon Wu and Tony Finau for the one-shot victory.

Leaderboard

1. Jon Rahm: -17

T2. Brandon Wu: -16

T2. Tony Finau: -16

T2. Kurt Kitayama: -16

5. Davis Riley: -15

T6. Aaron Wise: -14

T6. David Lipsky: -14

T6. Alex Smalley: -14

T6. Cameron Champ: -14

10. Patrick Rodgers: -13

Full results available at PGATour.com

Wu, who finished tied for second place at 16 under for the tournament, carded two birdies and an eagle on the front nine in the final round before carding four more birdies on the back nine to finish the day eight under.

Finau, who also tied for second place, carded three birdies on the front nine before adding three birdies and an eagle on the back nine to finish eight under for the round too.

Both Wu and Finau moved up 15 spots in the leaderboard from Round 3.

As for Rahm, he did just enough to hold off the field. The 27-year-old carded pars on the first five holes before carding back-to-back birdies on hole Nos. 6 and 7 to move to two under for the afternoon.

Rahm then carded pars on the eighth and ninth holes before struggling on hole No. 10, carding a bogey to move to one under. However, he recovered quickly, carding pars on the next three holes before carding a birdie on hole No. 14 to move back to two under.

This is Rahm's seventh career PGA Tour victory. In addition to winning the U.S. Open and Mexico Open, he has also won the BMW Championship (2020), Memorial Tournament (2020), Zurich Classic of New Orleans (2019), CareerBuilder Challenge (2018) and Farmers Insurance Open (2017).

The victory is a significant confidence booster for Rahm as players begin to prepare for the Wells Fargo Championship, which is set to take place May 5-8, before one of the tour's biggest tournaments, the PGA Championship, from May 19 through May 22.