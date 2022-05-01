Jayson Tatum Has 'All the Faith' in Jaylen Brown After Celtics' Game 1 Loss to Bucks

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

To Celtics fans, the sky might feel like its falling after Boston's 101-89 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of their second-round series on Sunday at TD Garden.

However, Jayson Tatum isn't ready to push the panic button just yet despite the fact that both he and Jaylen Brown struggled in the loss.

"I mean, s--t, we all had a rough night," Tatum told reporters when asked about Brown's struggles. "Nobody should hang their heads down. We in this together, right? All that matters is if you win or lose. I got all the faith in the world in JB."

Brown also discussed Boston's struggles Sunday, saying "it's all about how" they respond in Game 2 on Tuesday.

"We’ve been resilient all year," Brown said. "This is just a testament to what we have experienced throughout the season, the ups and downs…This group is tested, so just gotta come out with confidence and not lose our faith in each other."

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka added that both Brown and Tatum probably should have made some of the shots they missed Sunday afternoon.

"I don't think our decision-making was great when we got to the paint," Udoka said. "Whether it was drop-offs or kickouts. I thought Jayson and Jaylen were off their games and missed some that they usually make."

This was, by far, Brown's worst game of the 2022 postseason. Entering Sunday's game, the 25-year-old had scored at least 22 points in each contest of Boston's four-game sweep of the Brooklyn Nets in Round 1.

In Game 1 against the Bucks, Brown finished with just 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the floor and 3-of-9 shooting from deep in 38 minutes. He also had a whopping seven turnovers, the most of any player on either team.

That being said, the Celtics struggled shooting as a whole. They made just 28 of 84 shots from the field, 18 of 50 shots from deep and turned the ball over 18 times. That's not going to be acceptable against the defending champion Bucks.

To be fair, though, Boston hadn't played a game since closing out its first-round series against the Nets on April 25. Some rust was to be expected. Now that the C's have one game under their belt, Green Teamers will be hoping they can settle in and find their rhythm moving forward.