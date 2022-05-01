49ers GM Lynch: 'Nothing's Changed' About Deebo Samuel Trade Amid Rumors After Draft

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Despite Odell Beckham Jr.'s attempt to troll the Internet, it doesn't appear as if Deebo Samuel is on the verge of being traded anywhere right now.

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters after the draft that "nothing's changed" in regard to possibly moving Samuel.

Beckham joked on Twitter that Samuel was being traded to the New England Patriots:

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was among the reporters who clarified that wasn't true.

