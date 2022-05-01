X

    49ers GM Lynch: 'Nothing's Changed' About Deebo Samuel Trade Amid Rumors After Draft

    Adam WellsMay 1, 2022

    Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

    Despite Odell Beckham Jr.'s attempt to troll the Internet, it doesn't appear as if Deebo Samuel is on the verge of being traded anywhere right now. 

    San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters after the draft that "nothing's changed" in regard to possibly moving Samuel. 

    Beckham joked on Twitter that Samuel was being traded to the New England Patriots:

    Odell Beckham Jr @obj

    Breakinnnngg NEWSSS <a href="https://twitter.com/19problemz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@19problemz</a> to the <a href="https://twitter.com/Patriots?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Patriots</a> WTFFFFFFFFFFFF

    NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was among the reporters who clarified that wasn't true. 

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

