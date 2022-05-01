X

    Kobe Bryant's Rookie Lakers Jersey Could Sell for $3-5M at Auction; May Set Record

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMay 1, 2022

    Icon Sportswire

    A Los Angeles Lakers jersey worn by Kobe Bryant during his rookie season could set a record at auction this month.

    The auction will begin May 18 and is expected to fetch between $3 and $5 million, David Kohler of SCP Auctions predicted, per Associated Press (via WNYT).

    "We feel this could bring a record for any basketball jersey," Kohler said.

    The current record is also held by a Bryant rookie jersey, which sold for $3.69 million last May. Although that one was autographed by the Hall of Famer, the latest auction features a jersey that was worn in at least two playoff games during the 1996-97 season.

    The seller reportedly held the jersey for 25 years but is now ready to part with the piece of memorabilia after seeing the soaring prices for Black Mamba collectables. A Bryant trading card also sold for $1.8 million last year.

    It means Kobe fans will have to pay up for authentic merchandise of the superstar.

