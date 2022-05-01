Fowler: 'Never Got the Sense' Patriots Eyed Deebo Samuel Trade Despite Odell's Tweet

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. probably doesn't have a future in the news-breaking game.

That said, his trolling game is on point.

Beckham briefly sent social media into a frenzy Saturday afternoon when he "broke" the news Deebo Samuel had been traded to the New England Patriots. The only problem was Samuel hadn't been traded and the Patriots are not even considered a contender for his services.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler broke down the situation Sunday on SportsCenter, saying the Samuel situation could be a "long process."

"I never got the sense the Patriots were involved, that his price tag would be too rich," Fowler said. "But right now, the teams who were involved or that inquired about Samuel addressed their needs at receiver in the draft. So this could be a long process. I'm told Deebo still is dug in, still wants to be traded, but knows this could drag out for a while."

