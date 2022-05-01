Jake Paul Says 'Everyone' Wants to See Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano Rematch

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano put on an instant classic Saturday night, both fighters are already looking forward to a potential rematch.

"Everyone wants to see a rematch," Jake Paul, Serrano's promoter, said after the bout.

Taylor, who retained her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring female lightweight titles via a controversial split decision, said she would want the bout to take place in her native Ireland.

"We all want to see the best versus the best. Yeah, absolutely, a rematch would be absolutely phenomenal," Taylor said. "If it was in Dublin, we could sell out Croke Park. If you think the atmosphere was special here tonight, imagine the rematch in front of 80,000 people in Croke Park. Absolutely amazing."

Taylor, 35, has never fought in Ireland during her professional career. Her win over Serrano moved her to 21-0 as a pro, though Paul felt it was a "draw at best."

A rematch would make sense for both women, who would be unlikely to find an opponent who would match their counterpart's hype. Moving things over to Ireland would create a massive buzz in Taylor's native country, though the five-hour time difference may make things a little more difficult drawing an American audience.

Taylor and Serrano drew a massive Madison Square Garden crowd Saturday night, becoming the first female fighters to ever main event at the arena.

"We billed this as the biggest female fight of all time," Taylor's promoter, Eddie Hearn, told reporters. "And it became one of the biggest fights in boxing today. What we witnessed was one of the greatest fights in the history of Madison Square Garden."