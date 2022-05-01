Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry's Best Landing Spots After 2022 NFL Draft

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Former LSU and Cleveland Browns teammates Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry are still free agents after the close of the NFL draft on Saturday.

As far as potential landing spots go, Beckham's best spot would still appear to be the Los Angeles Rams, where he finished off last season. Landry's top spots look like the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints.

Beckham told a Twitter user that he would re-sign with the Rams when they sent a "real offer."

It's clear that Rams general manager Les Snead wants Beckham back.

"He's someone that we definitely want back," Snead told reporters in March.

"A little bit more complex situation based on the injury. We envision it being similar but different circumstances to last year. When Odell is ready to play, we'd appreciate him being part of [the Rams]."

Tyler Dragon of USA Today reported April 8 that the Rams were still a possibility. Beckham is currently recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals and isn't expected to be ready for Week 1, but he's recovering well and reportedly has multiple teams interested.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that OBJ was open to the possibility of returning to the Browns, where he spent 2019-2021.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

However, Cabot said a return was unlikely, and that door appeared to slam when news broke that Beckham was selling his Columbia Station, Ohio, home that he bought right before his first game in Cleveland.

The Falcons selected USC wide receiver Drake London with the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, but they did not select any other pass-catchers.

Atlanta still needs work at the position after losing Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage over the past two years, and Landry could be a starter alongside London.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported in March that Landry would pay a visit to Atlanta.

As for the Saints, New Orleans has a pair of starting wideouts in Michael Thomas and now Chris Olave, who went No. 11 overall in the draft. Adding Landry to play the slot would give New Orleans one of the best wideout trios in the NFL. It's already pretty good with Tre'Quan Smith there right now, but Landry would be an upgrade.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Landry was set to visit the Saints on April 20.

In sum, Beckham and Landry are two of the best free agents on a long list of talented veterans remaining out there post-draft. Some clarity should come to light soon enough as depth charts take better shape.