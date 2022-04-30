X

    Odell Beckham Jr. Trolls Twitter by Saying 49ers' Traded Deebo Samuel to Patriots

    Erin WalshMay 1, 2022

    The 2022 NFL draft has come to a close, and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has yet to be traded.

    That said, free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still trolled football fans by tweeting that Samuel had been traded to the New England Patriots in what would have been a blockbuster deal.

    NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer were quick to deny Beckham's tweet, noting that New England has just $200,000 in cap space, which is not even close to enough space needed to acquire Samuel.

    Odell Beckham Jr @obj

    Breakinnnngg NEWSSS <a href="https://twitter.com/19problemz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@19problemz</a> to the <a href="https://twitter.com/Patriots?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Patriots</a> WTFFFFFFFFFFFF

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Checked in on this. Response I got: The Patriots have less than $200,000 in cap space. So ... yeah. <a href="https://t.co/v1P8tKYzXg">https://t.co/v1P8tKYzXg</a>

    Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero

    This ... is not true. Carry on. <a href="https://t.co/dCtgDJ12Y4">https://t.co/dCtgDJ12Y4</a>

