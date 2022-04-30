Odell Beckham Jr. Trolls Twitter by Saying 49ers' Traded Deebo Samuel to Patriots

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL draft has come to a close, and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has yet to be traded.

That said, free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still trolled football fans by tweeting that Samuel had been traded to the New England Patriots in what would have been a blockbuster deal.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer were quick to deny Beckham's tweet, noting that New England has just $200,000 in cap space, which is not even close to enough space needed to acquire Samuel.

