Celtics' Jayson Tatum Named MVP of 2022 NBA Playoffs Round 1 in B/R App Poll

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The B/R readers have spoken: Jayson Tatum is the Most Valuable Player of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Tatum received 76 percent of the vote on the B/R app, with Stephen Curry receiving 11 percent, Joel Embiid at 8 percent and the remaining 6 percent going to the "other" option.

The Celtics forward averaged 29.5 points, 7.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game while leading Boston to a first-round sweep over the Brooklyn Nets.

Curry averaged 28.0 points and 5.4 assists in the Warriors' first-round win over the Denver Nuggets despite his minutes being limited as he returned from a foot injury.

Embiid led the Sixers to a six-game win over the Toronto Raptors with averages of 26.2 points and 11.3 rebounds but will miss the beginning of Philadelphia's second-round matchup against the Miami Heat after suffering a concussion and fractured orbital bone in his left eye. There is no timetable for his return.