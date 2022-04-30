Peter Moore, Creator of Michael Jordan's Jumpman Logo and Jordan 1 Designer, Dies

Brett Carlsen

Peter Moore, a former Adidas America executive and designer of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker, died Friday.

Jordan Brand Vice President Howard White confirmed Moore's death in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Peter Moore, an iconic designer, whose legacy will forever be connected to Jordan Brand, and the sneaker culture he helped to create," White said (h/t Matthew Kish of Business Insider). We extend our deepest sympathies to the Moore family during this time.

Adidas also issued a statement about Moore, via Kish:

"The Adidas family is saddened by the passing of our dear friend Peter Moore. Our hearts are with Peter's family, friends, and everyone who knew him. Peter was a true legend and icon in our industry, and it is impossible to overstate the impact he has had on Adidas. He will be greatly missed and his legacy will live on forever."

Kish noted that Moore was a driving force behind the creation of the Jordan Brand. He is also credited as the designer of the Jumpman logo, as well as the Air Jordan Wings logo.

The Air Jordan 1 sneaker was released publicly in April 1985, late in Michael Jordan's rookie season with the Chicago Bulls. It has been re-released numerous times over the past 37 years, with Nike still able to sell it for $170 per pair.

Per Brendan Coffey and Kurt Badenhausen of Yahoo Sports, the Jordan Brand generated $4.7 billion in revenue for the fiscal year ending on May 31, 2021.

Moore and Rob Strasser, who also worked at Nike, joined forces after leaving the apparel giant to launch Adidas America in 1992.

As of October 2021, Adidas has signature shoe deals with NBA stars James Harden, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young.