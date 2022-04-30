NBA Rumors: Mark Jackson, Mike Brown, Steve Clifford Finalists for Kings HC Job

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Current ESPN analyst and former Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson has been one of the hottest head coaching candidates in this year's hiring cycle, and it appears he's already on the short list for at least one job.

Jackson is a finalist for the Sacramento Kings' open position, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania. Kings general manager Monte McNair has begun notifying candidates whether they will receive an in-person interview, Charania added.

In addition, Warriors assistant Mike Brown and Brooklyn Nets consultant Steve Clifford have been named finalists for the job, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

While Jackson is best-known for being an analyst, he spent time coaching the Warriors from 2011-12 to 2013-14. The 57-year-old went 121-109 in his three seasons behind the bench and led Golden State to the postseason in 2013 and 2014.

The Warriors fired Jackson after the team's 2014 playoff run ended with a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7 of the first round. The sides reportedly had a fading relationship at the time and tension began to build when the franchise didn't offer him a significant contract extension after the 2012-13 season.

That said, it wouldn't be surprising to see Jackson return to the NBA for the 2022-23 season. Analyst Jordan Schultz reported that in addition to the Kings, Jackson has also drawn interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, who fired Frank Vogel after a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, and the Charlotte Hornets, who fired James Borrego after four seasons.

Brown, meanwhile, has spent the last six seasons as an assistant under Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and also was the head coach of the Nigerian national team at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

The 52-year-old previously served as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2005-06 to 2009-10, leading the team to an Eastern Conference title during the 2006-07 season. The Cavs fired him after the 2009-10 season, and after taking a year off, he returned to coaching as head coach of the Lakers from 2011-12 to 2012-13.

After the Lakers fired him just five games into the 2012-13 season, Brown was rehired as head coach of the Cavaliers for the 2013-14 season. However, after Cleveland went 33-49 that season, he was fired and has served as an assistant ever since.

As for Clifford, he spent 13 seasons as an assistant coach for the Lakers, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic from 2000-01 to 2012-13. He was hired as head coach of the Hornets ahead of the 2013-14 season and spent five seasons with the franchise, going 196-214 and 3-8 in the playoffs.

The 60-year-old most recently served as head coach of the Orlando Magic from 2018-19 to 2020-21. In his three seasons at the helm, the Magic went 96-131 and were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round in 2019 and 2020.

After the Magic failed to reach the playoffs during the 2020-21 season, Clifford was fired, and he hasn't coached since.

The Kings are searching for a new head coach after firing Luke Walton in November following a 6-11 start. Sacramento named Alvin Gentry its interim head coach, but he didn't find much success, as the team finished 12th in the Western Conference with a 30-52 record and missed the playoffs for the 16th straight season.