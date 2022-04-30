Celtics' Jaylen Brown to Play Game 1 vs. Bucks Despite Hamstring Injury

John Fisher/Getty Images

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is planning to play in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

Brown, who's dealing with a hamstring problem, told reporters he "should be ready to roll for tomorrow." He also downplayed the severity of the injury, saying it's "on the lower end of the spectrum."

Sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in the first round gave Boston a little more time to prepare for the next stage. The team will have had five days off between its Game 4 victory over the Brooklyn Nets and its series opener against Milwaukee.

Brown was unable to find his jumper against the Nets, going 4-of-19 from beyond the arc, but he was otherwise excellent. He averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in the first round.

Thanks in large part to the contributions of Brown and Jayson Tatum, the Celtics might be the favorites to make it out of the East. They're the betting favorites at FanDuel (+135, bet $100 to win $135) to win the conference.

The reigning champion Bucks, on the other hand, are likely to be without Khris Middleton for the entire series because of a Grade 2 MCL sprain, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Beyond simply advancing, dispatching of the Nets so quickly could yield major dividends for Boston. Brown explained how it was "essential to have a couple days off." If Brooklyn had pushed Boston to six or seven games, then it stands to reason Brown's availability against the Bucks might be in question more.

